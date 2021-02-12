‘Love in Action’ works to send 5,000 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to local nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One local organization is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by sending over 5,000 homemade cards to local nursing homes.
‘Love in Action’, founded by Tawanda Robbins, has collected thousands of V-Day cards from families, businesses, daycares and more in hopes of brightening the day of a population who -in many ways- is set apart due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“We want to create cards for those experiencing isolation, lonely, going through a difficult time,” said Robbins. “There are those who haven’t heard ‘I love you’, ‘I miss you’, ‘I’m thinking of you, ‘You got this’, ‘Hang in there’, ‘You’re not alone.’ All of those little messages that you or I might take for granted.”
This is the tenth year Love in Action has done this outreach, collecting countless cards from volunteers over past decade.
Eleven-year-old Maddy Graham is one of those volunteers, putting her creativity to work on behalf of the seniors for the past three years.
“I know people that need smiles on their faces and could be feeling down but -especially with COVID - they could be feeling lonely,” said Graham. “I know how good smiling feels, and how good feeling loved feels so I want to share it with other people.”
Graham was busy at work this past week, working to reach her own personal best goal of 65 homemade cards, all filled with colorful stickers, inspiring messages and red heart cutouts.
She wasn’t alone. Sixteen-year-old Sarah Ritter has been making cards for Love in Action for eight years. She recalls the fun and camaraderie of crafting parties Love in Action used to host where several communities came together on behalf of the charity work.
“We all first met up in a group and we just had a bunch of cards and we used to be able to go to the nursing homes room by room and drop them off,” said Ritter, with almost a hundred cards of her own bagged and ready to go. “It makes them feel happy. I was actually fortunate enough to hand them out and I could just see the smiles on their faces.”
Ritter’s cards are typically filled with glittery animals coupled with puns such as ‘Llama be your valentine.’ She also makes sure to add a Bible verse to each card as well for encouragement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most nursing homes to outside visitors. Meanwhile, organizers with Love in Action say that about 60 percent of residents at long-term care facilities typically have little to no visitors, compounding the problem of isolation and loneliness.
“The activity directors are saying, ‘Please send the cards. We need that message, even now more than ever,’” said Robbins. “‘We need the message of love and hope from the outside.’”
Love in Action’s labor of love doesn’t stop with nursing homes, however; they also do outreach to local rehabilitation centers and homeless shelters. Robbins said they work with organizations like the Urban Ministry, the Charlotte Rescue Mission, and Dove’s Nest for Women & Families, just to name a few.
They also send the Valentine’s Day cards to nursing homes in Charlotte, Rock Hill, Monroe, Matthews and other nearby areas.
This year, Robbins say they will not be delivering the cards personally due to coronavirus restrictions; however, they safely give them to aides working with the homes who will deliver them to each resident this upcoming Sunday.
“I’m just so thankful because, in November, I just started receiving emails and they were saying, ‘What are you guys doing?’, ‘How are you guys going to pull this off?’, ‘How can we help?’ ‘Put me down for 250, put me down for 500,’” said Robbins. “The Charlotte community really comes through.”
For more information on Love in Action, you can email info@iamlovenaction.org or check out their social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
