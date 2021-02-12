Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) - The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that had been stolen Thursday.
Two people were taken into custody.
A deceased woman’s body, which was being transported at the time of the incident, was also recovered.
The vehicle disappeared from a Saint Louis County gas station on Thursday.
Police said the van was left running and unattended when someone saw an opportunity.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.