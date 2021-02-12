First Alert Forecast: cold and dreary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If a “comfort food” dinner with a glass of red wine are part of your Valentine’s Day weekend plans, great! The chilly and wet weather will probably have you leaning toward that side of the menu, anyway. Remember to tap your WECT Weather App for interactive radar to track the rainy spells and, while you’re there, scroll to the hour-by-hour forecast to chart the wintry north winds and temperatures mainly in the 40s.
Between the weekend and next week, two to four inches of rain is likely to fall across the Cape Fear Region. Major flooding is unlikely but standing water in low-lying areas will continue to be a big nuisance because, this time of year, evaporation rates are low and most plants that would otherwise suck the water out of the ground are still dormant. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for whatever place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
