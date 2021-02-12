First Alert Forecast: cold and dreary

Between the weekend and next week, two to four inches of rain is likely to fall across the Cape Fear Region. Major flooding is unlikely but standing water in low-lying areas will continue to be a big nuisance because, this time of year, evaporation rates are low and most plants that would otherwise suck the water out of the ground are still dormant. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for whatever place you choose with your WECT Weather App!