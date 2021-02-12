Firefighter shares healthy recipes with his department and the community in a series of online cooking videos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A firefighter from New Hanover County Fire Rescue shares healthy recipes in a series of online videos.
Trevor Alger posts the cooking videos each month.
He started filming his recipes to share healthy tips with his fellow firefighters.
“I just did a cooking video video to show guys that they can do more than just meat and potatoes in the kitchen so I started out with a California veggie sandwich and it grew from there,” he said. “They say abs are built in the kitchen. So, you can do all the gym work but the other half of that is nutrition, so as guys struggle with different ideas, they may not know what there is out there, so I just provide them with a couple of launch pads to practice and try on their own.”
Now, the videos have gained an audience outside of the department.
“My most popular dish, which would be my everyday go to, is basically a chicken taco,” he said. “I do it in such a way that you can choose to do it as a taco salad, nachos, burrito and if you have carbs as an issue you can add or delete from that recipe.”
Alger said he shares family recipes and recipes he’s developed over time.
