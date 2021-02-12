Carolina Beach Elem. teacher named district’s rookie of the year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abbey Emerson, a first grade teacher at Carolina Beach Elementary School, has been named New Hanover County Schools’ 2020-2021 rookie of the year.
“Whether Ms. Emerson is teaching face-to-face or remotely, she engages all of her students in rigorous and meaningful instruction,” says Deanna Leake, Principal. “She accommodates multiple learning styles to meet the unique needs of all of her learners. She brings an energy and enthusiasm with her that cannot be taught.”
Emerson was recognized during a Friday ceremony and presented with a plaque, flowers, and $1,000 in total funds from the Wilmington Rotary Club.
“As a beginning teacher at Carolina Beach Elementary, Abbey has shown compassion and understanding for her students, helping them to achieve success through excellence in teaching. I know this is only the beginning for Abbey and we wish her the best of luck in the years to come,” said Board of Education Chairperson Stefanie Adams.
The Rookie of the Year recognition is a partnership between the Rotary Club of Wilmington and New Hanover County Schools honoring educators in their second and third years of teaching.
