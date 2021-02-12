Camera catches suspects, Sheriff’s Office hoping to do the same

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Surveillance cameras were rolling at the Dollar General store on Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington on February 2nd. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is using the captured images to help track down suspects after a larceny at the store.
According to a post on the Department’s Facebook page, some help is needed to identify the people captured in the pictures. The post does not say what time of day the larceny happened or what was taken.
If you recognize any of the individuals in the pictures, or were in the area on February 2nd and remember seeing something that didn’t seem right, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4261 or use this link to submit information anonymously.
