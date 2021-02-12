Arrest made in 2003 unsolved homicide

“Many investigators have spent countless hours reviewing this case, searching for Kathy’s killer,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday morning. “Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that this case is closed. The closure process can finally begin for Kathy’s family and loved ones. Sheriff Greene would like to thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, New York Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and all Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and former Investigators for their dedication and persistence to solve this case.”