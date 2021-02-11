New Hanover County officials and teachers ready for Group 3 vaccinations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The announcement of North Carolina moving into Group 3 of COVID-19 vaccinations didn’t come as a shock to New Hanover County assistant health director Carla Turner.
“We’ve been planning for a couple weeks,” said Turner. “Because we knew when it came around to Group 3, the teachers and education staff are part of that larger group, so we already started talking with the school system and how best to move forward while taking care of everyone else in that group as well.”
Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said Wednesday there are several potential options for getting school employees vaccinated including vaccinations being given at the school campuses.
Teachers say the prospect of being vaccinated sooner rather than later is welcome news.
“Obviously, we’re really excited for that. I think getting teachers and other school staff vaccinated is the first step for safe reopening,” said New Hanover County teacher Kaleigh Pare.
“If we want to re-open the school safely, then that needed to be a priority,” added New Hanover County teacher Amanda White. “It’s really refreshing to see, after last week in his press conference and what he said, that he is going to prioritize teachers.”
New Hanover County commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman also called it welcome news to help get schools re-opened for in-person learning.
“We’ve been encouraging to move teachers up,” said Olson-Boseman. “Because we need teachers in the classroom teaching our kids. And we need to get students back in the schools. Teacher safety is our priority as well.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.