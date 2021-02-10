Whiteville drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on federal drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Court documents state that deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Jamal Devon Bryant on July 3, 2019.
Deputies confiscated two .223 caliber semi-automatic rifles, a .40 caliber pistol, 8.4 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and over $4,000 in cash.
After Bryant was taken into custody, he admitted to investigators that he sold the crack cocaine and was the owner of the firearms.
He was sentenced on charges of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack), and possessing a firearm for the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
