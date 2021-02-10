TRAFFIC ALERT: CFPUA responding to water main break on Market Street near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews are responding to a water main break on Market Street near downtown Wilmington Wednesday.
The westbound left lane of Market Street between Ninth and Tenth streets is closed while crews complete an emergency repair. Traffic will be shifted into the right-hand lane, and street-side parking in the 900 block of Market Street is closed to allow for the shift.
The lane shift is expected to remain in place for six hours. Eastbound traffic on Market Street will not be impacted.
CFPUA officials say staff is working to determine whether a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued in connection with the main break. If an advisory is issued, staff will hand-deliver notification to impacted customers.

