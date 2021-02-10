Suspects break into school bus garage, steal vehicles

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Suspects broke into a school bus garage, next to the district office, on Washington Street in Whiteville and stole two vehicles on Friday February 5 around 11:30.
A car and a truck were stolen and the suspects attempted to steal a van but it got stuck, according to the Columbus County School district public information officer. Nothing else was stolen.
The suspects are both in custody of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office while the case is investigated.
Both stolen vehicles were recovered; however, one was found submerged in a pond. A fence was damaged as the suspects broke through it while stealing the vehicles. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
WECT reached out to CCSO for further details and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.