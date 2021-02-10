Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat elected to the job in November, did not specifically mention Trump in the letters announcing her investigation. But the former president has been under intense criticism for the call. Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis told The Associated Press that while he could not name the subjects under investigation, “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.” In her letters, Willis also remarks that officials “have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation.”