NHC Board of Education approves move to Plan A for PreK-5th grades

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to move PreK through 5th grades to Plan A starting March 8. The motion passed 5-2. The dissenting votes were cast by Judy Justice and Stephanie Walker.
Dr. Charles Foust made the motion to approve the move to Plan A from March 8 for the final nine weeks and it was seconded by Pete Wildeboer.
Students can still choose full-time remote learning. All elementary families will be contacted by the school to verify their attendance option for the final nine weeks.
Students in grades 6-12 will continue to operate under Plan B AA/BB schedule.
The New Hanover County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday February 10 to determine whether or not students would return to Plan A — full-time, in-person instruction.
Board members heard COVID-19 updates from representatives of the New Hanover County Public Health and Human Services to determine levels of risk associated with the decision.
Surveys showed families want students back in school full time. Both the CDC — as well as Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen — have said that is is possible to reopen schools safely as things stand right now amid the pandemic, and while legislators are considering a bill that would mandate school districts open for in-person instruction, the governor has said those decisions and the logistics should be decided within each school district.
