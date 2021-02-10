N.C. Blueberry Pancake Breakfast canceled due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For 14 years the NC Blueberry Festival, along with the Burgaw Fire Department and student volunteers has held the annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Day, but due to COVID-19 the annual event is being canceled.
“Last year, over 2,000 people attended and were treated to fresh sausage, blueberry pancakes, homemade blueberry syrup, coffee and juice. Police Chief, Jim Hock flipped pancakes and the fire fighters oversaw grilling the sausage patties. The fire station smelled wonderful,” according to a Facebook post.
The event is typically the kickoff for the Blueberry Festival planning year, but due to Governor Cooper’s executive order restricting mass gatherings, the event had to be called off.
“We look forward to this event every year. It is the best that our community has to offer; good food, friends, fellowship and of course, blueberries. We are disappointed but understand the need to cancel it this year for the safety of our community,” said Pete Cowan, NC Blueberry Festival sponsorship chairman.
While the pancake breakfast might be canceled, there is no official word yet on the Blueberry Festival itself which takes place the third Saturday in June.
