Lincoln Elem. in Brunswick County to transition to remote-only instruction beginning Thursday due to COVID-19

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Lincoln Elementary will transition to remote-only instruction for students beginning Thursday and lasting through Feb. 24, according to officials with Brunswick County Schools.
The district said the move is due to an increase in COVID-19 activity at the school.
“Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at LES meets the threshold of a ‘cluster’ which is defined as a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals. The school will undergo deep cleaning from ServePro first thing in the morning to prevent further impact,” according to a news release.
Staff will work remotely on Thursday and return to Lincoln Elementary on Friday, while students will continue remotely. In-person instruction for students is expected to resume on Thursday, February 25.
