Leland launches “Public Engagement Hub” for interactive feedback

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new way for you to tell your elected leaders what you think needs to happen in the town.
Leland launched a new, interactive way for residents to give feedback in hopes of hearing from everyone in town.
“The town has done a really great job on planning efforts in the past,” said Ashli Barefoot, the town’s planning manager. “We’re really looking to see are we on the right track, are we doing the right things, are we growing in the way that you would like to see the town grow? We’re really interested in learning about how much growth Leland is experiencing and how people think that can be managed well.”
The Public Engagement Hub was inspired by Leland 2045 to get feedback on a variety of topics including the town’s plan to expand, transportation concerns and economic development. All residents have to do is visit the hub at Town Hall to mark their main concerns with a sticker. The experience is completely self-guided to allow for social distancing.
It opened just this week, but a handful of people have already made appointments to make sure their voice is heard as Leland continues to grow. Some residents, as young as elementary school students, shared ideas of their own, including adding things like new bike paths and a roller skating rink.
“[Kids] always come up with really fun and great ideas,” said Barefoot. “It’s a really cool thing to see those that are young and possibly going to stay in Leland. They’re always going to come back and visit home, so we want them to take part in what the vision is for Leland also.”
Since Leland Town Hall is closed to the public, you’ll have to call (910) 371-0148 and make an appointment with Barefoot for your chance to make sure your voice is heard.
