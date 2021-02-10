John Gizdic, former CEO at NHRMC named in new role with Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The former president and CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center has a new role.
Novant Health has named John Gizdic as executive vice president and chief business development officer. In this role, Gizdic will oversee the development of Novant Health’s Eastern market and the corporate areas of integration, business development and sales, corporate health, and public safety. He will remain responsible for the coastal region, including New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC).
“We are excited to have John join Novant Health in this new role,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO, Novant Health. “John has done a tremendous job developing high-quality and affordable health care in southeastern North Carolina. We look forward to bringing his vast expertise in health care operations and management from the Eastern market to our efforts across the state.”
Gizdic will continue to work with NHRMC.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center team and our expanded Novant Health family to find new ways to serve and improve the health of our region,” said Gizdic. “I couldn’t be more proud of our health care heroes, and am glad to continue working alongside them. I am also pleased to take on an additional role serving on the Novant Health executive team, and am excited about all we can accomplish together.”
Gizdic served as president and CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center until Novant Health purchased the hospital in a $1.5 billion deal that was finalized in the fall.
