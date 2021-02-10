Flamingo fundraiser benefits local non-profits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Central Rotary presents Flamingos for a Cause to honor loved ones and support local non-profit organizations.
Funds raised from creating a sea of Flamingos on the front lawn of Wrightsville Beach Brewery and on the corner lot of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Road during February will support local non-profits.
Pay $50 for a tribute to a loved one to go on a pink flamingo and it will be displayed at one of the two locations throughout February.
The non-profits selected to benefit are She Rocks and Access of Wilmington.
She Rocks raises awareness and funds research for ovarian cancer; it also provides patient support in the Wilmington area through New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Access of Wilmington Inc. operates programs that eliminate barriers to health and wellness for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities. Donations from the 2021 flamingo fundraiser will benefit the Miracle Recreation Facilities of Wilmington.
