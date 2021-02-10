First Alert Forecast: after Thursday a wet and chilly pattern setting up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! ...and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. The forecast opens with variable clouds for Wednesday and there is the slight risk of a shower but, mercifully, most times and places ought to be dry. Amid light northeasterly breezes, temperatures ought to reach the seasonably cool upper 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. Thursday should be a decent day too despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs should rise into the 60s with a small shower risk.
As an exceptionally strong 1050+ millibar high pressure system settles into the United States from Canada, even colder air is likely to funnel into the Cape Fear Region through Valentine’s Day. See that and, yes, more nuisance rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, feel free to tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose!
