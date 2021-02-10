First Alert Forecast: after Thursday a wet and chilly pattern setting up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! ...and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. The forecast opens with variable clouds for Wednesday and there is the slight risk of a shower but, mercifully, most times and places ought to be dry. Amid light northeasterly breezes, temperatures ought to reach the seasonably cool upper 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. Thursday should be a decent day too despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs should rise into the 60s with a small shower risk.