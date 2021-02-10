Come out of your shell by giving this unique Valentine’s Day gift

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - How about this for a unique Valentine’s Day gift: name a sea turtle after your loved one.
That’s just one way you can show that special someone you care and help a sea turtle at the same time.
The Bald Head Island Conservancy’s “Adopt-a” fundraiser supports the group’s Sea Turtle Protection Program.
“We really encourage people to give the gift of ‘Adopt-a’ during the holidays. It’s very popular at Christmas and this Valentine’s Day, we decided to add little hearts and ribbons to our plush turtles that you get with the ‘Adopt-a’ program because everybody loves our sea turtles,” said Melissa Blackmon of the Bald Head Island Conservancy. “It’s a great way to show your love for see turtles and to a loved one. I always think it’s wonderful to give a gift that gives back.”
Depending on how much you want to spend, you can adopt a legacy turtle, mother, nest or hatchling. If you adopt a legacy turtle, you have the option to name the turtle. Legacy sea turtles are the moms who repeatedly nest on Bald Head Island beaches.
To adopt a turtle, click here.
