CFPUA appropriates class action funds to pay down debt, proposes higher system development fees

“The CFPUA Board also Wednesday appropriated settlement funds that CFPUA received in a class action lawsuit to pay down debt on a loan from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund ... CFPUA recently received a settlement of $1,980,016 from an antitrust class action lawsuit related to liquid aluminum sulfate. CFPUA and other water utilities use aluminum sulfate, or alum, as part of the treatment process for raw surface water. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs claimed several companies hurt competition and violated antitrust, consumer protection, and other laws by fixing the price of alum, thereby causing purchasers to pay too much,” according to a press release from the utility provider.