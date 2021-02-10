Brunswick County Sheriff searching for man following vehicle break-in

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect after a vehicle break while the victim and stolen credit cards were used in South Carolina.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted two pictures on Facebook of a man they are searching for.
“A vehicle was broken into on January 30, 2021 at Town Creek District Park while the victim attended a sporting event. The suspect used the victim’s debit/credit cards in South Carolina at Kroger’s supermarket and Dollar General (off Hickmans Crossroads). If you have any information, please contact Det. Parkins at 910-616-0499 or call 911,” according to the Facebook post.
