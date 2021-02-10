Brunswick Co. deputies manage to corral stubborn goat after ‘hoof’ chase

By WECT Staff | February 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:38 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A stubborn goat gave a pair of Brunswick County deputies all they could handle.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sgt. Mike Murray and Deputy Blake Young were recently called out to help find a goat that had gotten loose from its owner.

“This little nanny goat wasn’t too eager to be caught so subsequently a foot (and hoof) chase ensued down Old Ocean Hwy.,” the post stated.

The two deputies managed to catch the female goat and get her to safety.

“Even though “Nina” the nanny goat was resistant at first, these deputies won her over and parted as friends!,” according to the post.

