Woman charged with overnight stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman during an altercation in Wilmington early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 3600 block of Sir Galahad Lane at the Avalon Apartments just before 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a physical dispute that resulted in a 22-year-old woman being stabbed.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, police say.
The suspect, Destiny Marie Mathes, 21, was arrested later this morning on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $1,000 bond.
