Wave Transit DART driver tests positive for COVID-19, no service interruption

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver in the WAVE Transit Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the system’s Twitter page Monday night.
Executive Director Marie Parker confirmed the information, saying the DART program’s services are running on regular schedule, and no shutdown happened because of this positive test. WAVE Transit provides the van service for people with disabilities who cannot travel by fixed route bus.
The social media post says WAVE Transit is ‘controlling the situation through employee quarantine, vehicle disinfection, and customer and staff contact tracing’.
