House fire contained, three people transported to hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Ct. in the Hillcrest development at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night and three people were transported to the hospital.
Two of the three injured are expected to be okay and the condition of the third person is unknown. An officer with the Wilmington Police Department told WECT one person had minor burns and an officer was treated for smoke inhalation.
Only one half of the duplex was affected and the fire was contained before 9 p.m.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
