Gas leak causes road closures while crews work to secure the leak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a report of a gas leak near Greenfield Lake Monday around 2 p.m.
Kentucky Ave., South Carolina Ave., and Washington Streets were closed while crews with Piedmont Natural Gas worked to secure the leak.
WFD personnel said Mastec, a contractor for Duke Energy, was installing a power pole and cut the line with an auger.
Employees from nearby business Sturdy Corporation were evacuated and local residents were instructed to shelter in place.
The gas leak was sealed by around 5:30 p.m. and roads were still closed at the time of writing to finish up the repair.
