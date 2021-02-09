Founder of Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center retires, new director named

“The KBSTRRC Board of Directors and Staff are pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, Kathy Zagzebski. Clearly, no one person will ever be able to fill the very large footprint of our Founder and current Executive Director, Jean Beasley. But after more than four decades in the “turtle business” Jean is retiring this spring to spend much of each year with her family in Tennessee,” according to a Facebook post by the organization.