Fitness campaign launches in North Carolina, schools have chance to win $100,000 gym

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Roy Cooper immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of North Carolina. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Chairman of NFGFC Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 36 states and Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our family including North Carolina, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Maine. The response from every state we’ve visited has been awesome. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, North Carolina schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”