First Alert Forecast: mixed conditions Tuesday, colder by Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A weak trough of low pressure will focus a mix of weather conditions onto the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Skies could offer a peek of sun but also many types of clouds and the risk of patchy fog and passing showers.
Temperatures will also show a wide variety Tuesday. A light southwest breeze ought to help the mainland be mildest with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and locally lower 70s. But nearer to the cold, 50-degree winter surf, highs in the cooler upper 50s and lower 60s are likely for most beaches and barrier islands.
An expansive cold air mass remains likely to incrementally bleed into the Cape Fear Region late this week and into Valentine’s Day weekend. Catch more details on this and more, right here in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
