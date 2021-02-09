First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled, cooler by Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Tuesday turned out to be a mild day with widespread highs in the 60s, it was a bit cooler at the beaches. Morning and early afternoon showers gave way to some sun late in the day. Expect scattered clouds and some patchy fog overnight with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Wednesday may turn out to be the nicest day of the next five with mostly to partly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
An unsettled pattern will continue through Valentine’s Day weekend. Odds shower plain rain showers will range from 20% Wednesday, 40-50% Thursday and the weekend, highest odds will be Friday near 60%. An expansive cold air mass remains likely to incrementally bleed into the Cape Fear Region late this week and into Valentine’s Day weekend. Catch more details on this and more, right here in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.