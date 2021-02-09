First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled, cooler by Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Tuesday turned out to be a mild day with widespread highs in the 60s, it was a bit cooler at the beaches. Morning and early afternoon showers gave way to some sun late in the day. Expect scattered clouds and some patchy fog overnight with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Wednesday may turn out to be the nicest day of the next five with mostly to partly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 50s to near 60.