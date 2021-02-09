COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks charging station for students’ Chromebooks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Blackman, a first-grade teacher at Williams Township in Columbus County is asking for charging stations for her students’ Chromebooks. She’s seeking donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“This Chromebook station would help out tremendously because at school we use Chromebooks for just about everything,” Blackman says on the Donors Choose website. “By having a charging station, we would be able charge all computers instead of charging one by one which takes a lot of time in the day.”
Blackman needs to raise $922. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the charging station and deliver it to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Blackman’s project, click here.
