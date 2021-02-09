Coming soon: Online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Pender County

Pender County gets ready to offer online vaccination scheduling
By WECT Staff | February 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:45 PM

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Health Department announced Monday it is to begin offering online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Currently, people in Groups 1 and 2 who need to schedule a vaccine appointment can still do so by calling (910) 663-4200.

Priority groups are determined according to the NCDHHS guidelines:

  • Group 1 - Healthcare workers
  • Group 2 - Anyone 65 years and older

A spokesperson with the health department said more details about the online booking system will be available Tuesday February 8.

