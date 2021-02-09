Coming soon: Online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Health Department announced Monday it is to begin offering online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Currently, people in Groups 1 and 2 who need to schedule a vaccine appointment can still do so by calling (910) 663-4200.
Priority groups are determined according to the NCDHHS guidelines:
- Group 1 - Healthcare workers
- Group 2 - Anyone 65 years and older
A spokesperson with the health department said more details about the online booking system will be available Tuesday February 8.
