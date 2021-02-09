Carolina Beach holding ribbon cutting for Joseph Ryder Lewis Jr. Civil War Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been in the making for several years and now, Carolina Beach is ready to open a brand new park. The Joseph Ryder Lewis Jr. Civil War Park is located around the remnants of fortifications of the “Sugar Loaf Line of Defense” and will feature a raised walkway, picnic areas, and other amenities.
The park has been in the works for several years and was a group effort between the town, and several partners.
“This project was made possible by the Town of Carolina Beach, The Federal Point Historic Preservation Society and its volunteers, along with the following contributors: the Joseph Ryder Lewis, Jr. family, staff from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Fort Fisher State Historic Site, and Underwater Archaeology Branch; Brunswick Civil War Round Table; Cape Fear Civil War Round Table; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Foundation, Milford, Ohio; the Island Gazette; Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr.; Daniel Ray Norris/Slapdash Publishing; and DEPI Engineering and Construction,” according to a press release.
The park is located on the north side of Publix, at 1018 Lake Park Blvd., a ribbon cutting is planned for Thursday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.
