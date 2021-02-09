Bicyclist struck, killed along U.S. 17 in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was arrested after they allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in Brunswick County Sunday.
Mitchell Wayne Griffith, 67, of Bolivia, was riding his bicycle southbound on U.S. 17 near Shallotte when he attempted to merge across the highway and was struck by a white 2009 BMW, according to Highway Patrol.
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, left the scene and was later arrested.
Troopers say Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene.
