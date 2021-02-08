After searching area for missing woman, a woman’s body found in suitcase near Neuse River, Wake County sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After searching the area for a missing pregnant woman over the weekened, a woman’s body was found in a suitcase Monday morning off Allen Road, which is east of Raleigh near the Neuse River, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker confirmed.
A heavy presence from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was on scene and deputies taped off an area near the woodline.
Allen Road is just west of the Neuse River and north of New Bern Avenue.
“It’s safe to say that this is no accident,” Baker did say.
According to Baker, search crews had been combing the area throughout the weekend looking for 28-year-old Brittany Simone Smith, a pregnant woman who was reported missing Thursday.
“We’ve got a lot of folks who are very concerned about the whereabouts of this young lady,” said Baker. “She’s a daughter, she’s a sister, she’s a family member to a lot of people who have been working very hard trying to find her.”
Smith’s family was at the scene, but Baker stopped short of providing them the closure they’re seeking.
“If this is, in fact, that young lady we’ve been looking for all weekend long,” said Baker. “Someone is responsible for that. That just doesn’t happen.”
Deputies were seen escorting a number of people from the scene for questioning.
“We have people of interest,” said Baker. “An investigation is a process of elimination.”
“We’re going to find out who’s responsible because these things just don’t happen,” he added.
Smith, who is noticeably pregnant, was last seen around Fox Run Drive in Wendell.
