Winners of ‘Our State’ Made in NC contest include Leland artisan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland knife maker, Long Leaf Park, and the Brooklyn Arts District are featured in this month’s Our State magazine.
Nicholas Nichols is one of the winners of the magazine’s annual Made in NC Awards.
The artisan makes the knives using reclaimed wood from the Battleship North Carolina.
Our State also gives its readers suggestions about where to drink, eat and then, eat and drink some more in the Brooklyn Arts District.
“The secrets out,” said Jeremy Markovich, the publication’s digital manager, strategist and writer. “We’re telling people about it. There’s a lot of great breweries, Edward Teach Brewery, Fly Trap, there are other places like Red Eye Bakery and the macadamia nut cookies - that’s what gets people hooked. So, we have a bit of a guide and if you are down there and you wonder what to check out, you can do that. It’s great for when you have visitors and you wonder where to should take them, all you got to do is pull up Our State.”
Long Leaf Park opens up a photo essay that praises what North Carolina offers.
The photo essay also includes NASCAR, Coquina Beach and cloggers.
February’s Our State is on newsstands now or visit ourstate.com.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.