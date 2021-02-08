Wallace Parks and Recreation ‘Valentines for Veterans’ event wraps up this week

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the final week to get involved in the Valentines for Veterans event the Wallace Parks and Recreation is hosting.
In partnership with the VA, the town is looking to spread love and appreciation with veterans. You can drop off cards, goodies, and other treats at the Wallace Parks and Recreation office at 120 Medical Village Drive in Wallace.
Those participating are asked to individually wrap any treats they donate.
Items will be collected during business hours daily at the Wallace Parks and Recreation office. VA Volunteer Service pick up is February 11th, 2021,” according to a Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.