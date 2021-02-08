UNCW kicks off ‘virtual homecoming’ week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping UNCW from celebrating homecoming - but it is changing the way the school does things. This year the Seahawks are celebrating with a virtual homecoming event consisting of both live and on-demand activities.
Events kick off Monday and go until Feb. 14.
There’s a range of activities for people to participate in, from virtual yoga sessions to to men’s basketball games.
A full list of events and the schedule can be found online.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.