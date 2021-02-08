UNCW kicks off ‘virtual homecoming’ week

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | February 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 8:04 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping UNCW from celebrating homecoming - but it is changing the way the school does things. This year the Seahawks are celebrating with a virtual homecoming event consisting of both live and on-demand activities.

Events kick off Monday and go until Feb. 14.

There’s a range of activities for people to participate in, from virtual yoga sessions to to men’s basketball games.

A full list of events and the schedule can be found online.

UNCW
UNCW (Source: UNCW)

