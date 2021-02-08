Shooting investigation at Pender County home leads to gun, drug bust

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old from Wilmington was arrested on multiple drug- and gun-related charges as Pender County deputies investigated a shooting at a home that left one man hospitalized.
According to a news release, deputies responded to Pender Memorial Hospital on Feb. 4 after receiving a report that a man was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after being shot. The victim was later airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment. His current condition was not released.
Deputies determined that the shooting had taken place at a home in the 200 block of Croomsbridge Road near Burgaw and responded to that location.
After securing the scene and interviewing a person who was inside the home, search warrants were executed.
Investigators confiscated two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, ammunition, an undisclosed amount of money, 955 bags of Xanax, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other various narcotics.
Michael Tyler Smith, 19, of Wilmington, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and numerous drug possession charges. He was given a $175,000 bond.
Sheriff’s officials say the investigation into the shooting is on-going.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.