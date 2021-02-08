Port City Community Church and Red Cross hosting blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Life-saving blood donations are needed now more than ever and the American Red Cross is holding a blood drive today.
The drive is taking place at the Port City Community Church from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday.
“In order to give blood, you are encouraged to sign-up for a time. To do so, go to redcrossblood.org/give. Enter the church’s zip code, 28403, and search by date. Then, “See Times” to sign-up for a time slot.,” according to the event page online.
However, walk-ups will also be accepted.
The church is at 250 Vision Drive off of Eastwood Road, near Market Street.
