NC Republicans continue push for in-person school option as teachers advocate for vaccine prioritization

When asked how many employees the NCAE believes should be vaccinated to resume in-person classes, spokesman Kevin Rogers wrote in an email, “It is difficult to estimate because it depends on the timeframe you’re talking about. If in-person were to resume statewide on March 1, for example, maybe 20% would be sufficient. But if we’re talking about August at the start of the new school year, it would have (to) be close to 100% since we would anticipate many more families would be comfortable switching from virtual to in-person at that time, which would require many more educators.”