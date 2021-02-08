Man impersonating police officer stops and detains woman in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man impersonating a police officer stopped and temporarily detained a woman on Sunday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 7, Wilmington police received a report that a male subject pretending to be a police officer had stopped and detained a female victim earlier in the day. The victim told officers she was walking on Montgomery Ave. when an all-black Dodge Charger SRT with tinted windows pulled up beside her and the driver began speaking to her. He was wearing a ballistic vest with ‘POLICE’ on the front and told her he was investigating a robbery at 31st and Market St,” according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The woman refused to give the man her personal and asked the man for his badge number, which is when things escalated.
“...The suspect exited the car, handcuffed her, gathered her personal information, un-cuffed her, and left the area. The victim was not injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, 5′7 and 200-216 pounds, with a brush cut hair style. He was wearing a white tee shirt and jeans at the time of the incident, along with the police vest,” according to police.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and any other information can be reported directly to the police department at (910)-343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app.
