Man impersonating police officer stops and detains woman in Wilmington

“Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 7, Wilmington police received a report that a male subject pretending to be a police officer had stopped and detained a female victim earlier in the day. The victim told officers she was walking on Montgomery Ave. when an all-black Dodge Charger SRT with tinted windows pulled up beside her and the driver began speaking to her. He was wearing a ballistic vest with ‘POLICE’ on the front and told her he was investigating a robbery at 31st and Market St,” according to the Wilmington Police Department.