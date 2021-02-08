First Alert Forecast: a brief break in an active weather pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a nice Monday across the Cape Fear Region with partly cloudy skies, light east breezes, and temperatures reaching mainly in the middle 50s for afternoon highs.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range becomes active again - starting with a chance of fog and afternoon showers on Tuesday. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.