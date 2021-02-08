First Alert Forecast: a brief break in an active weather pattern

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range becomes active again - starting with clouds, a chance of fog and afternoon showers on Tuesday and a surge in afternoon temperatures. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will grow to the 50s and 60s near the shore, and upper 60s for mainland communities, then trend lower through the Valentine’s Day weekend. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!