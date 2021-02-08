Boil water advisory scheduled for Shearin Hills area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil advisory is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, for approximately 100 CFPUA customers in the Shearin Hills area of Castle Hayne.
According to CFPUA, crews are removing an abandoned water main.
The following addresses are affected by the advisory:
- all of Shearin Hills Drive
- all of McClure Circle
- all of Mishoe Road
- all of Volk Drive
- the 100 block of Linville Drive
- 101 to 125 Blossom Ferry Road
- 4208, 4304, 4344, 4352, 4404, 4408, and 4412 Holly Shelter Road.
“Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” CFPUA said in a news release. “When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”
