Bellamy Mansion Museum receives grant to help with Hurricane Florence repairs

“Water soaked into the plaster walls and caused extensive damage, softening the plaster and producing conditions ripe for mold growth,” museum officials said in a news release. “The water also soaked into the plaster’s wood lathe structure, causing the wood to swell and the subsequent movement to shift and crack the plaster. Water damage extended through all five floors of the historic home with most of the water ending up pooling on the mansion’s carpets and wooden floors. Other parts of the mansion grounds also sustained some damage, though not as extensive as the main house. The museum was closed for 16 days after the hurricane, resulting in a large revenue loss in admission fees and event cancellations.”