UNCW postpones two more basketball games for COVID-19 protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two more men’s basketball games at UNCW are being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
“UNCW’s men’s basketball games with James Madison this coming week on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the UNCW program, Colonial Athletic Association officials announced Sunday. The Seahawks and Dukes were scheduled to play a pair of mid-week contests to replace the originally scheduled dates back on Jan. 9-10,” according to an email.
The schools will work with officials to possibly reschedule the events for future dates.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.