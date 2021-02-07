UNCW postpones two more basketball games for COVID-19 protocols

More UNCW games canceled
By WECT Staff | February 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 5:06 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two more men’s basketball games at UNCW are being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“UNCW’s men’s basketball games with James Madison this coming week on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the UNCW program, Colonial Athletic Association officials announced Sunday. The Seahawks and Dukes were scheduled to play a pair of mid-week contests to replace the originally scheduled dates back on Jan. 9-10,” according to an email.

The schools will work with officials to possibly reschedule the events for future dates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.