Reagan’s longtime secretary of state George P. Shultz dies

FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Shultz arrives to watch Queen Elizabeth II take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shultz, former President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 100. (Source: AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)