First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern through Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to catch you on this Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast features partly cloudy skies but mostly dry through the evening and overnight - a sweet treat for those looking to fire up the barbecue for the big game.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s amid rain chances ranging from 30-40% through the weekend. No one day is set to be a washout, however, right now it seems too warm to support any wintry weather.
Remember, you can customize your location in the app, too! As of now, the long-range forecast features a surge of Arctic air and accompanying chances for precipitation. However, odds for wintry precipitation are looking less likely with each new model run. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it, and let you know if anything changes.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
